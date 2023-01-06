Left Menu

Amit Shah to address rally at Chaibasa on Saturday

The Home will address the rally at Tata College, Chaibasa on Saturday.The proposed visit of Shah is said to be crucial in view of the 2024 parliamentary elections besides 2024 assembly elections.The saffron party had lost the Singhbhum ST seat in the last parliamentary elections.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-01-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2023 22:55 IST
Amit Shah to address rally at Chaibasa on Saturday
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public rally at Chaibasa in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday, BJP leaders said.

Security has been beefed up in Chaibasa in view of the proposed visit of the Home minister, officials said.

State BJP president Deepak Prakash, former Jharkhand Chief Ministers Babulal Marandi who is also the leader of the BJP legislative party and Raghubar Das, Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu held meetings with BJP workers and leaders to make Shah's programme a grand success.

Deepak Prakash told PTI that all arrangements for the rally have been made. The Home will address the rally at Tata College, Chaibasa on Saturday.

The proposed visit of Shah is said to be crucial in view of the 2024 parliamentary elections besides 2024 assembly elections.

The saffron party had lost the Singhbhum (ST) seat in the last parliamentary elections. Gita Koda, Congress nominee and wife of former chief minister Madhu Koda, defeated sitting BJP candidate Laxman Gilua by 72,155 votes from the Singhbhum (ST) seat in the last Lok Sabha election.

Shah who will reach Chaibasa on Saturday is scheduled to fly to Chhattisgarh in the afternoon after addressing the rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
2
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023