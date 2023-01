NCP leader DP Tripathi remembered by academicians, politicians

Academicians and politicians across party lines paid rich tributes to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader late DP Tripathi on Friday.

NCP leaders Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi, AAP leader Sanjay Singh and BJP leader Sanjay Singh paid tributes to Tripathi at a programme to launch a book on his life.

Leaders fondly remembered Tripathi's wit, intellect and oratory skills at the event.

Devi Prasad Tripathi fondly called DPT passed away in January 2020 after a prolonged illness.

