Scared to go to Parliament, Pawar says in jest on PM's 2016 'holding finger' comment

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Friday made fun of an old statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, about having come into politics holding the former's finger, by claiming such remarks made him a ''little scared to go to Parliament''.

He brought up the comment, without referring to the PM, after senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde spoke of being ''raised under the tutelage'' of the NCP chief.

Pawar and Shinde were speaking at the 18th 'Jagtik Marathi Sammelan' in Pimpri here during the day.

''Sushilkumar Shinde said he was raised under my tutelage. Off late, I am very scared of (such statements) because somebody had said he came to politics by holding Sharad Pawar's finger. Since then, I am a little scared to go to Parliament also,'' Pawar quipped.

Modi, while sharing the dais with the NCP supremo in Pune in 2016, had said he came into politics ''holding Pawar's finger''.

