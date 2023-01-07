Left Menu

Rajasthan to bring policy to deal with those 'bargaining' for compensation over deaths: CM Gehlot

But people begin negotiations for Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, he said.He said he was in favour of the high court and his government will soon come up with a policy for compensations in such matters.He also said no compensation can bring back the dead, but people come for politics.Referring to the recent Bhungra gas cylinder tragedy, in which 35 people had died, Gehlot said politics had begun in this incident for compensation.Politics started in Bhungra tragedy.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 07-01-2023 00:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 00:19 IST
Rajasthan to bring policy to deal with those 'bargaining' for compensation over deaths: CM Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday took strong exception to what he termed the practice of ''pressuring'' the administration for compensation over deaths and bargaining for it, saying his government will soon come out with a policy on such matters.

He was replying to the media query in Jodhpur on Friday evening about the high court's intervention in such matters and seeking reply from the state government about any policy on such compensations.

''The High Court is right in taking up this matter. There should be some policy and not any pressure. People sit with bodies and politics begins. What a district collector could do in such a situation? The body has to be taken for cremation otherwise there is disrespect of the dead. But people begin negotiations for Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh,'' he said.

He said he was in favour of the high court and his government will soon come up with a policy for compensations in such matters.

He also said no compensation can bring back the dead, but people come for politics.

Referring to the recent Bhungra gas cylinder tragedy, in which 35 people had died, Gehlot said politics had begun in this incident for compensation.

''Politics started in Bhungra tragedy. People came from outside. Even if they can get a compensation of Rs 5 lakh or Rs 10 lakh, the lives could not be retrieved. We have already been doing our best right from compensation to the benefits of schemes like Chiranjivi'', said Gehlot.

A community had held a demonstration over the matter and refused to accept the bodies of the victims. It demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation for the kin of the dead and Rs 25 lakh for the injured besides government job.

Later the high court had taken cognisance of the matter and issued notice to the government seeking an affidavit from the Finance Secretary on the determinants of the quantum of compensation and the scheme under which it was sanctioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
2
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023