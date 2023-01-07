U.S. leaders to meet Japanese counterparts next week in Washington
Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2023 00:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 00:49 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet their Japanese counterparts next week in Washington, the Biden administration said on Friday.
Biden will welcome Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida next Friday in Washington, the White House said. Blinken and Austin will co-host the 2023 U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada on Wednesday, the State Department said in a separate statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japanese research reveals what triggers our brain to indulge in binge-eating
China is America's 'only competitor' with intent to reshape international order: Blinken
In our 'profound interest' that China reins in latest surge in coronavirus infections: Blinken
From Joe Biden to Pope Francis, world leaders wished people 'Merry Christmas'
Japanese firm Mitsubishi Electric develops contactless technology