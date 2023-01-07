U.S. Bradley vehicles are exactly what Ukraine needs, says Zelenskiy

A U.S. commitment to supply Kyiv with Bradley Fighting Vehicles for the first time is exactly what Ukraine needs, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Friday.

Zelenskiy said the formal announcement showed his visit to Washington last month had produced concrete results. The weapons are part of a new $3 billion U.S. weapons aid package for Ukraine that is set to be announced later on Friday. "For the first time we will receive Bradley armoured vehicles - this is exactly what is needed," Zelenskiy said, thanking U.S. President Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress.

Zelenskiy - who has been pressing allies relentlessly to send more weapons - also thanked Germany, which will send Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles and a Patriot air-defence. "So, as of now, there are more air defence systems, more armoured vehicles, western tanks - which is a first - more cannons and shells ... and all this means more protection for Ukrainians and all Europeans against any kind of Russian terror," he said.

