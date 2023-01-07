Wisconsin governor plans to ban TikTok from state government-owned devices

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said on Friday he plans to join other states in banning use of the popular video app TikTok on government-managed devices.

Evers, a Democrat, told WISN-TV in Milwaukee he would issue an order banning the short-video app owned by Chinese technology conglomerate ByteDance, early next week. He said he has consulted with the FBI about the issue. About 20 U.S. states have banned TikTok from state-owned devices, citing concerns about its Chinese ownership. Last month, President Biden signed into law a government funding bill that included a ban on federal employees from using or downloading TikTok on government-owned devices.

The law gives the White House Office of Management and Budget 60 days "to develop standards and guidelines for executive agencies requiring the removal" of TikTok from federal devices. Republican governors have led the charge to ban TikTok from state devices and some Democratic governors have resisted the calls.

Representative Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican who has backed legislation seeking to ban TikTok nationally, said Friday that "now that Governor Evers has recognized the threat posed by the app, I hope he will also delete his campaign's TikTok account." Evers' office did not immediately comment on whether his campaign would delete its TikTok account.

Calls to ban TikTok from government devices gained steam after U.S. FBI Director Christopher Wray said in November it poses national security risks. Wray flagged the threat that the Chinese government could harness the app to influence users or control their devices. Reuters reported

Friday TikTok has put on hold a hiring process for consultants that would help it implement a potential security agreement with the United States, two people familiar with the matter said, as more U.S. officials oppose such a deal.

For three years, TikTok has been seeking to assure Washington that the personal data of U.S. citizens cannot be accessed and its content cannot be manipulated by China's Communist Party or any other entity under Beijing's influence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)