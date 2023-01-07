Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

South Carolina congressional map deliberately hurt Black voters, judges rule

South Carolina's Republican-created congressional map deliberately split up Black neighborhoods in Charleston to diminish their voting power and must be redrawn, a three-judge federal panel ruled on Friday. The Republican-controlled legislature adopted the map last year after the 2020 U.S. Census as part of the once-a-decade redistricting process that all states complete.

Italian man accused of stealing unpublished books pleads guilty in New York

An Italian man pleaded guilty on Friday in New York to impersonating editors and agents in order to steal more than 1,000 unpublished book manuscripts belonging to authors like Margaret Atwood and the actor Ethan Hawke. Filippo Bernardini, 30, a London resident who had been employed there by Simon & Schuster, entered his plea to one count of wire fraud before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in federal court in Manhattan.

Storm in California leaves thousands without power, more rough weather ahead

Torrential downpours and damaging winds left tens of thousands of homes and businesses without power in northern California on Friday even as the area braced for the next onslaught of severe weather later in the day and through the weekend. The next system of heavy downpours was expected to dump 3 to 6 inches (15 cm) of rain on the region, potentially causing scattered flash flooding and mudslides in areas where the soil was already saturated, the National Weather Service (NWS) said in its forecast.

Biden lauds 'heroes' of Jan. 6 attacks on second anniversary

President Joe Biden marked the second anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Friday by awarding the "Presidential Citizens Medal" to 14 people, some of them posthumously, who battled to defend America's democracy after the 2020 election. In a White House ceremony, Biden, a Democrat, described the violence that injured 140 police as "fueled by lies."

Analysis-Biden's new border plan undercuts campaign vow to restore asylum access

U.S. President Joe Biden's move this week to block migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border aims to reduce record crossings and shield him from Republican criticism but is a turn away from his campaign promise to restore access to asylum. Initial backlash to Biden's policy shift also signals it could be challenged in court, from both those who favor restricting immigration and advocates for asylum seekers.

McCarthy again falls short in U.S. House vote but says victory near

Republican Kevin McCarthy on Friday picked up the support of most of the right-wing hardliners who had opposed his bid to lead the U.S. House of Representatives, but fell short of clinching victory in the 13th ballot in four days. The California lawmaker said he believed victory was close, and the chamber voted to reconvene at 10 p.m. ET (0300 GMT Saturday). McCarthy claimed that the four-day long standoff within his party would come to an end then.

New Mexico Democrats' homes, offices shot at over past month

New Mexico police are investigating shots fired at an office of the state's attorney general last month in connection with attacks on residences and the business of four other Democratic officials that have raised concerns of political violence. Multiple shots were reported on Dec. 10 at the former campaign headquarters of now state Attorney General Raul Torrez, according to a statement by Albuquerque police late on Thursday.

Ex-USC athletic official in U.S. college scandal gets 6 months in prison

A former athletic official at the University of Southern California was sentenced on Friday to six months in prison for her role in a nationwide fraud and bribery scheme that helped wealthy parents secure spots for their children at top colleges.

Donna Heinel, the school's former senior associate athletic director, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston for helping get about two dozen students admitted as fake athletic recruits in exchange for money.

Donald Trump ordered by judge to face New York fraud lawsuit

A New York judge on Friday said former U.S. President Donald Trump must face a lawsuit by the state's attorney general accusing him of fraudulently overvaluing his namesake real estate company's assets and his own net worth. Attorney General Letitia James had sued Trump, his adult children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka and the Trump Organization last September over an alleged scheme to inflate Trump's assets by billions of dollars through a decade of lies to banks and insurers, in what she called a "staggering" fraud.

U.S. House brawl over McCarthy raises worries about Republican governance

The bare-knuckle political fight among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy's run for speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives could signal trouble ahead when lawmakers need to agree on bigger issues, like addressing the nation's debt ceiling. Republicans captured a thin House majority in November's midterm elections, breaking the hold of President Joe Biden's Democrats on both chambers of Congress. But instead of moving quickly on their own priorities, a group of about 20 hardliners have prevented the House from getting started by forcing repeated leadership votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)