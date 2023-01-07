Left Menu

Telangana: MLC K Kavitha accuses Centre of selling public sector organizations

07-01-2023
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Friday accused the Centre of selling public sector organizations. "While the state government is protecting organizations like Singareni and BHEL, the central government is selling them by forming a special ministry," she said.

MLC Kavitha also said that even though 13 lakh central government posts are vacant, the BJP government in the Centre has not taken up the appointments. "We are filling up 1 lakh 30 thousand jobs in Telangana. But BJP chief Bandi Sanjay is feeling bad when the new job notification is given, he is feeling sad that there is nobody to hold their flags as the job notification is given," she said.

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha was addressing the inauguration program of the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers Union Diary and Calendar at TNGO Hyderabad office in Nampally and said that employees are the main reason for India being a successful democratic system in the world. She also reacted strongly to Bandi Sanjay's remarks against K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in which he called the state government employees his puppets, and said that the employees are not KCR's puppets, but they are his soulmates.

"Employees and the government are not separate," she said. MLC Kavitha said that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and KCR have a close relationship with TNGO and Telangana employees.

MLC Kavitha reminded that the sacrifices made by the employees during the Telangana movement cannot be forgotten. "CM KCR has expressed many times that he has complete faith in the employees and that they will implement the government's thinking and policies to the people," she said. MLC Kavitha said that many programs like KCR kit and land reforms have become a super hit because of the employees. "Whatever awards are given in India, Telangana gets the first three awards, besides KCR's idea, the hardship of the employees is also important," she pointed out.

"There will be a discussion on the Telangana model in the whole country," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

