Death of farmer is not suicide but murder: Telangana BJP President

Telangana BJP State President Bandi Sanjay on Friday visited the house of the deceased farmer at Adloor Yellareddy village in Kamareddy and blamed the government for the suicide of the farmer. Speaking on the matter, the BJP leader said, "Ramulu along with his brother has only 2 acres of land. He has 2 children, one studying in Class 5 and the other in Class 10. The 15-year-old elder boy also works in a bakery nearby. It is sad that the only 2 acres of land he owns has gone in the industrial zone. He fought for it for around 20 days but no one responded. The people and the farmers staged protests. But no one responded and it is unfortunate that Ramulu had to die for it."

He said that the BPJ is not against the Industrial Zone. "The BJP party, people or farmers are not against the Industrial zone. There are a lot of government lands here that are favorable to be included in the Industrial zone but they are not considered in the Industrial zone because they will be used for real estate by political leaders," he said. He said that BRS is kicking the stomachs of poor farmers by grabbing land from them.

"More than 2500 acres of land is being given for Industrial zone in around 8 villages. The government has not even bothered to negotiate or talk to the people. This has not just happened now. For a few years, some leaders here have planned and changed the master plan in their favor to increase the value of their lands. The master plan is a part of it. If the farmers had not protested, they would have suppressed all the objections and put up the Industrial zone." He said that the BRS party did not waive their loans nor give free urea to the people. Now he wants to form BRS in the country saying Jai Kisan, but does not have any thought to resolve the issue of farmers here," he added.

"Not a single paisa apart from the central funds have been given to gram panchayats. The death of the farmer Ramulu is not a suicide, but a murder conspired by the government, Chief Minister, his son, and the collector here," he said. He claimed that all farmers have expressed their support to them. "All the farmers and shopkeepers of the area expressed their support. All the farmers from across the district have expressed their support and the people of Telangana are discussing the injustice to the farmers of Kamareddy." said the BJP leader.

"Many BJP leaders also participated in the protests by the farmers. Some have also been illegally arrested and lathi-charged," he said while adding that the BJP will continue to protest until the goal is achieved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)