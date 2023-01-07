MP Asaduddin Owaisi registered as a voter in two places against EC rules: Congress
Congress leader G Niranjan has claimed that AIMM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has registered himself a voter of two different assembly constituencies, which is clearly against the rules of the Election Commission of India.
Congress leader G Niranjan has claimed that AIMIM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has registered himself as a voter of two different assembly constituencies, which is clearly against the rules of the Election Commission of India. All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Niranjan, in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar dated January 5, said that MP Asaduddin Owaisi is registered as a voter in two different assembly constituencies which is against the provision of the commission.
Asaduddin Owaisi is registered as a voter in two different assembly constituencies of Rajendra Nagar and Khairatabad, he said. He said that this indicates the clear irresponsibility of an elected Member of Parliament and also the recklessness of election machinery in publishing the final voter's list.
Niranjan also attached the voter's list of both constituencies which he claimed to have downloaded from the website of the Election Commission of India. (ANI)
