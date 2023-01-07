Left Menu

MP Asaduddin Owaisi registered as a voter in two places against EC rules: Congress

Congress leader G Niranjan has claimed that AIMM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has registered himself a voter of two different assembly constituencies, which is clearly against the rules of the Election Commission of India.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 08:27 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 08:27 IST
MP Asaduddin Owaisi registered as a voter in two places against EC rules: Congress
AIMM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader G Niranjan has claimed that AIMIM leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has registered himself as a voter of two different assembly constituencies, which is clearly against the rules of the Election Commission of India. All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Niranjan, in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar dated January 5, said that MP Asaduddin Owaisi is registered as a voter in two different assembly constituencies which is against the provision of the commission.

Asaduddin Owaisi is registered as a voter in two different assembly constituencies of Rajendra Nagar and Khairatabad, he said. He said that this indicates the clear irresponsibility of an elected Member of Parliament and also the recklessness of election machinery in publishing the final voter's list.

Niranjan also attached the voter's list of both constituencies which he claimed to have downloaded from the website of the Election Commission of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023