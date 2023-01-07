Shah to address BJP rally in J'khand's Chaibasa on Saturday

Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-01-2023 10:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 09:58 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public rally at Chaibasa in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Saturday and is likely to hold a meeting with state BJP leaders during the day, a party functionary said. Security has been beefed up as the union home minister arrived in the state's capital Ranchi on Friday evening. Shah will leave for Chaibasa from Ranchi airport to address the public meeting later in the day. State BJP president Deepak Prakash, former Jharkhand chief ministers Babulal Marandi and Raghubar Das and Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu held meetings with party workers and local leaders to make Shah's programme a grand success.

"All arrangements have been made for the union home minister's scheduled rally at Tata College, Chaibasa on Saturday,'' Prakash told PTI.

Union minister and former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda, who arrived here on Friday along with other leaders, reached Chaibasa to oversee arrangements of the programme. Shah's visit is considered crucial in view of the 2024 parliamentary and Jharkhand assembly elections.

The saffron party had lost the Chaibasa Lok Sabha seat to the Congress in the last general elections.

Shah is scheduled to fly to Chhattisgarh from Ranchi after addressing the rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

