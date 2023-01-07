Colourful processions mark Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Karnal

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saw colourful processions that were a 'treat for the eyes' as the yatra marches ahead in Haryana's Karnal on Saturday. People were seen waving the national flag and dancing to songs.

Supporters carrying posters for the yatra could also be spotted along with a drum procession. The supporters seemed very excited and enthusiastic despite the cold wave conditions and dense fog being witnessed all over North India, including Haryana.

Talking to ANI about the Yatra, Congress leader, Selja Kumari on Friday said, "There is a lot of enthusiasm in the people of Haryana, as they look up to Rahul Gandhi for their future. Taking inspiration from Rahul Gandhi, Congress will work hard in Haryana." Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), the Congress leader said, "BJP is anxious because what started as a 'Yatra' has now become a 'Jan Aandolan'.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra which started from Kanyakumari last year. The Bharat Jodo Yatra re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening and will pass through four districts of the state between January 5-10.

The yatra resumed from the Sanoli-Panipat road in Haryana on Friday. So far, the Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra entered Haryana through Sanauli Khurd village in Panipat district from Uttar Pradesh on January 5 evening where the participants halted for the night. Bharat Jodo Yatra covered over 130 km in the first phase in Haryana between December 21-23 when it passed through Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad districts.

