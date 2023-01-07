Andaman BJP urges Rajnath Singh for 'Agniveer' training centre in Great Nicobar

The Andaman and Nicobar unit of the BJP requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to set up a training centre in Great Nicobar island for 'Agniveers' under the new recruitment scheme in the armed forces, a party functionary said on Saturday.

A delegation of leaders of the saffron party led by its Andaman unit vice president Sanjay Kumar Singh met the defence minister during his two-day visit to the archipelago from January 5, and requested him for a training unit for 'Agniveers' in the southernmost island of the union territory. The BJP team apprised the minister of difficulties being faced by 'Agniveer' aspirants for travelling from remote islands to Port Blair to participate in the armed forces recruitment scheme due to non-availability of a regular sea transport system.

''We are thankful to our defence minister for interacting with our party leaders at Campbell Bay on Friday. Among several issues, our team demanded a regimental and training unit for 'Agniveers' in Great Nicobar,'' Andaman and Nicobar BJP's media convenor M Vinod told PTI.

Andaman and Nicobar BJP's vice president said there has been a demand for a training unit for 'Agniveers' in Campbell Bay.

''We also felt that it is difficult for aspirants to travel to Port Blair due to poor connectivity. We have requested the minister for the same and are hopeful that he will do the needful,'' he said.

The Ministry of Defence had, in June 2022, unveiled the 'Agnipath' scheme, which is a pan-India merit-based recruitment programme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors.

Under the scheme, 'Agniveers' will be recruited between the ages of 17.5 and 21 years. They will be provided with an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer' for a period of four years, including a training period.

The BJP delegates also appraised the union minister of various developmental issues, including inter-island air connectivity under the 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik' scheme to promote tourism in remote places of the archipelago.

In order to boost the connectivity between Great Nicobar and Car Nicobar, the BJP delegates stressed for the extension of runways in existing airports at Great Nicobar island.

