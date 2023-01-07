Left Menu

Andaman BJP urges Rajnath Singh for 'Agniveer' training centre in Great Nicobar

The BJP team apprised the minister of difficulties being faced by Agniveer aspirants for travelling from remote islands to Port Blair to participate in the armed forces recruitment scheme due to non-availability of a regular sea transport system.We are thankful to our defence minister for interacting with our party leaders at Campbell Bay on Friday.

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 07-01-2023 12:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 12:29 IST
Andaman BJP urges Rajnath Singh for 'Agniveer' training centre in Great Nicobar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Andaman and Nicobar unit of the BJP requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to set up a training centre in Great Nicobar island for 'Agniveers' under the new recruitment scheme in the armed forces, a party functionary said on Saturday.

A delegation of leaders of the saffron party led by its Andaman unit vice president Sanjay Kumar Singh met the defence minister during his two-day visit to the archipelago from January 5, and requested him for a training unit for 'Agniveers' in the southernmost island of the union territory. The BJP team apprised the minister of difficulties being faced by 'Agniveer' aspirants for travelling from remote islands to Port Blair to participate in the armed forces recruitment scheme due to non-availability of a regular sea transport system.

''We are thankful to our defence minister for interacting with our party leaders at Campbell Bay on Friday. Among several issues, our team demanded a regimental and training unit for 'Agniveers' in Great Nicobar,'' Andaman and Nicobar BJP's media convenor M Vinod told PTI.

Andaman and Nicobar BJP's vice president said there has been a demand for a training unit for 'Agniveers' in Campbell Bay.

''We also felt that it is difficult for aspirants to travel to Port Blair due to poor connectivity. We have requested the minister for the same and are hopeful that he will do the needful,'' he said.

The Ministry of Defence had, in June 2022, unveiled the 'Agnipath' scheme, which is a pan-India merit-based recruitment programme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors.

Under the scheme, 'Agniveers' will be recruited between the ages of 17.5 and 21 years. They will be provided with an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer' for a period of four years, including a training period.

The BJP delegates also appraised the union minister of various developmental issues, including inter-island air connectivity under the 'Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik' scheme to promote tourism in remote places of the archipelago.

In order to boost the connectivity between Great Nicobar and Car Nicobar, the BJP delegates stressed for the extension of runways in existing airports at Great Nicobar island.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
2
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
3
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan
4
International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at Hyatt Regency Gurgaon, India

International Education Awards 2022 – Organized by Kiteskraft Productions at...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023