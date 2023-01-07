Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-01-2023 13:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 13:24 IST
Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigned from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet on Saturday, months after an audio clip surfaced in which he was purportedly heard ''fixing a deal to extort money''.
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party's chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh said Sarari has resigned citing personal reasons.
Opposition parties in Punjab had been demanding that Sarari be sacked and arrested over the audio clip. Sarari, however, has rubbished allegations against him.
