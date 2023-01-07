Left Menu

Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits Joshimath to assess situation

He met the affected people and assured them of all help, officials said. The CM also met the team of officials and experts who have been monitoring the situation in the town since Thursday and took their feedback on the evacuation exercise, they said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-01-2023 14:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 14:10 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami in Joshimath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited sinking Joshimath on Saturday to assess the situation on the ground. He met the affected people and assured them of all help, officials said. The CM also met the team of officials and experts who have been monitoring the situation in the town since Thursday and took their feedback on the evacuation exercise, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

