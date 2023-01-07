Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra is not to project Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate for 2024 polls: Jairam Ramesh

It is not one individuals yatra, Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications, said in response to a question here.He asserted that the Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot march, which is currently passing through Karnal in Haryana, is not an election yatra.The senior party leader added that Gandhi has raised three big issues in the Yatra, namely economic inequality, social polarisation and political authoritarianism.

PTI | Karnal | Updated: 07-01-2023 14:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 14:54 IST
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was not an exercise to project Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 general elections.

''This Bharat Jodo Yatra is not to project Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate. It is an ideological yatra of which the main face is Rahul Gandhi. It is not one individual's yatra,'' Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in-charge communications, said in response to a question here.

He asserted that the 'Kanyakumari to Kashmir' foot march, which is currently passing through Karnal in Haryana, is not an election yatra.

The senior party leader added that Gandhi has raised three big issues in the Yatra, namely economic inequality, social polarisation and political authoritarianism.

