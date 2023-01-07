TMC, BJP exchange barbs on Nandigram anniversary

The Trinamool Congress and BJP mourned the 2007 killing of 14 persons protesting a planned chemical hub here on Saturday by holding rival functions, exchanging political barbs. Interestingly both programmes, held at a distance of barely 100 meters were held under the banner of Bhumi Uchhed Protirodh Committee (BUPC or Land Disposition Protest Committee), which supported by Mamata Banerjee had put up a stiff resistance to the government's plans to acquire fertile land near the sea for a proposed chemical hub by MNCs.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh chose to attack opposition BJP and its Nandigram lawmaker Suvendu Adhikari, an erstwhile TMC leader who defected to the saffron party ahead of the 2021 state election, while paying floral tributes at a memorial there.

''CPI-M harmads (goons) who were behind the massacre have now turned saffron. Suvendu Adhikari has done a great disservice to the people of Nandigram by joining hands with those who were behind the armed atrocities on peaceful anti-land grab protesters. He will not be pardoned by the people of Purba Medinipur.'' Bhangabera was the spot where 14 villagers belonging to BUPC, the anti-land acquisition comittee, were killed on this day by miscreants suspected to be allied to the then ruling CPI(M) on this day 16 years ago during protests against acquisition of farmland for a chemical hub.

The TMC ended the Left's 34-year-long rule in 2011 aided in part by protests against land acquisition for industrial projects in this densely populated state. Ghosh reiterated his accusation that Adhikari changed his political loyalty to shield himself from CBI and ED raids for his involvement in financial scandals.

Those in the BUPC formed in 2007 like Seikh Sufiyan and Abu Taher are with the Trinamool Congress, he added. Adhikari, who is also the leader of opposition and had taken part in the resistance along with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, hit back saying ''Some people who had no role in the anti-land acquisition stir are now hogging the limelight and making speeches from the podium.'' ''Dishonest people who have the looted money of poor people in ponzy scheme scams (Saradha and Rosevalley) are now attending memorial programmes to show respect to dead farmers. They have no right to take credit,'' he said.

In a twist, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, ''Why only Nandigram? Martyr memorial programmes should be held across West Bengal to pay tributes to those who had been killed by TMC in last ten years. Have we forgotten these martyrs? The BJP leader also observed, ''There seems to be a tug of war to show respect to Nandigram martyrs.''

