Maha Congress to meet in Nagpur on Jan 10 to discuss preparations for upcoming polls

The extended working committee of Maharashtra Congress will meet in Nagpur on January 10 to discuss organisational matters and preparations for upcoming elections, an office-bearer said on Saturday.The state leadership feels the morale of the party cadre is high in view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi and the day-long deliberations will discuss how to build on that sentiment.

The state leadership feels the morale of the party cadre is high in view of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi and the day-long deliberations will discuss how to build on that sentiment. AICC in-charge for Maharashtra, HK Patil, and senior leader Pallam Raju will attend the meeting, the office-bearer said.

He said the Congress is planning to contest elections to the Nagpur teachers and Amravati graduates constituencies in addition to the Nashik graduates constituency where the biennial elections to the Legislative Council will be held on January 30.

He said the sitting MLC from the Nashik Graduates constituency, Sudhir Tambe, will be retained.

The last date for filing nominations is January 12.

The other two constituencies are Aurangabad teachers and Konkan teachers. The elections will be fought jointly by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

