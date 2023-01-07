Left Menu

Efforts being made to rid country of Naxalism before 2024 polls: Shah

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-01-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 16:48 IST
Efforts being made to rid country of Naxalism before 2024 polls: Shah
Efforts are being made to make the country free of Naxalism before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a rally in Korba district of Chhattisgarh. The number of incidents of Maoist violence in the country declined from 2,258 in 2009 to 509 in 2021, he said.

The BJP leader also lashed out at the Congress government in the state, saying that the only progress during its tenure has been an increase in crime and corruption.

