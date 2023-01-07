Detailed investigation ordered against 'Santro Ravi': K'taka CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has ordered a detailed investigation against K S Manjunath, who goes by a nickname 'Santro Ravi'.

With various photographs of Ravi emerging out with the Ministers in the Karnataka government, the Congress charged that all of them have close proximity with him. It is also alleged that Ravi has a criminal background. The Congress also took to the Twitter and posted his videos and photographs with the Ministers. In one photograph Ravi was seen sitting behind bundles of currency notes spread on the table. The party sought to know why the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department could not detect him.

Dismissing the charges made by Congress, Bommai said, ''You cannot decide based on the photograph but the main issue is that there is a case against him (Ravi). A girl has lodged a complaint against him. If the investigation is taken up then all other cases will also come out and it will help investigate all of them,'' Bommai told reporters in Mysuru.

The Chief Minister said he has instructed the Mysuru police to strictly investigate the case as there are many complaints against Ravi. It is said that he is highly connected person and the police will find out his past and would take strict legal action against him, Bommai said.

When asked why no case reached the logical end in the last 20 years, the Chief Minister said this time the State government has taken the complaint against him 'very seriously'.

''We will get all the cases against him investigated and get him punished for them,'' Bommai said.

When asked about the Congress sharing the videos and audios showing Ravi involved in the 'transfer business', the Chief Minister said everything will be investigated.

''He was seen with many former Chief Ministers as well. That's how he created an image for himself. These days anything can be created on WhatsApp but a detailed investigation will reveal what kind of physical transaction he was involved in,'' Bommai explained. He also clarified that there was no question of protecting anyone and said everything will come out.

To a question that former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy released an audio, Bommai said it will also become a part of the investigation.

He clarified that mere speaking to someone does not make him an accused.

About the Congress charge that Vidhana Soudha has become a 'Shopping Mall' with Rs 10.5 lakh cash found from a Public Works Department engineer inside Vidhana Soudha, Bommai said in 2019, Rs 22 lakh was found from the Congress MLA Puttarangashetty's office.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Congress had turned Vidhana Soudha into their bank.

Bommai also sought to know why the investigation against Puttarangashetty did not happen.

''Puttarangashetty was neither probed nor his statement recorded. The case was handed over to the ACB, which closed it. These people (Congress) covered it up. They don't have the moral right to speak about others,'' the Chief Minister said.

