Left Menu

Former Assam minister Nazrul Islam dies at 73

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-01-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 17:19 IST
Former Assam minister Nazrul Islam dies at 73
  • Country:
  • India

Former Assam minister and senior Congress leader Nazrul Islam died at a hospital here on Saturday following a prolonged illness.

He was 73, and is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

The three-time minister and five-term legislator was admitted to the hospital on Friday after his oxygen level dropped alarmingly and he breathed his last in the afternoon, sources at the medical establishment said.

He was a minister for three terms from 2002 to 2016 in the cabinet of former chief minister, late Tarun Gogoi.

Islam represented Laharighat assembly constituency in Morigaon district for five terms from 1996, while his son Dr Asif Mohammed Nazar won the seat on the Congress ticket in 2021.

He was a physician before joining politics and had completed his MBBS from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Islam held the food and civil supplies, minority affairs and health portfolios in the Gogoi cabinet.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, condoling the death of the former minister, said the experienced politician had for long extended valuable services to the social and political field in the state.

''I pray for the departed soul and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members,'' Sarma added.

State Congress chief Bhupen Bora, in his condolence message, said the grand old party has lost a dedicated and sincere leader.

''Islam began his professional life as a doctor but went on to serve the society as a politician and we are deeply pained at his death. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved family,'' Bora added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023