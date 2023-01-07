Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi expresses concern over Joshimath situation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed concern over the plight of people in Uttarakhands Joshimath, where cracks have appeared in hundreds of houses, and asked the state government to take care of the affected populace and ensure their safety in this cold weather.The pictures coming from Joshimath in Uttarakhand are horrifying...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 17:55 IST
Rahul Gandhi expresses concern over Joshimath situation
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed concern over the plight of people in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, where cracks have appeared in hundreds of houses, and asked the state government to take care of the affected populace and ensure their safety in this cold weather.

''The pictures coming from Joshimath in Uttarakhand are horrifying... I am deeply disturbed. Wide cracks in houses, seepage of water, cracks in the ground and subsidence of roads are a matter of great concern... A landslide caused the Bhagwati temple to collapse,'' he said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

''Going against nature by continuous digging and unplanned construction on the mountains has led to the people of Joshimath facing a terrible crisis today,'' he also said.

He called upon the Uttarakhand government to ''take care of people in this harsh weather and arrange for their immediate rehabilitation and ensure the safety of the temple''.

''In this bitter cold, this calamity has taken away the homes of people. I appeal to all the Congress workers there to help the people at the earliest and take them to safe places,'' the former Congress president said.

Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence, Joshimath is sinking gradually with huge cracks developing in houses, roads and fields there. Many houses have suffered subsidence, locals said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered an immediate evacuation of 600 families living in houses at risk. He visited the town on Saturday to assess the situation on the ground. He also met the affected people and assured them of all help.

The central government on Friday set up a panel to conduct a ''rapid study'' of the occurrence of land subsidence and its impact in Joshimath in Uttrakhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

Wave Growth Theory valid in space: Research

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023