Centre willing to start one old age home in each district of Kerala: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

1.13 lakh houses had been constructed in urban areas in the State through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he said.The Union Minister was here on a one-day visit to the State.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-01-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said the Centre was willing to start one old age home in each district of Kerala with the cooperation of NGOs.

Speaking to reporters here, Athawale said the Union government was implementing many schemes for the welfare of all sections of the society irrespective of caste and religion.

''...So far 1,658 old age homes had been established in the country with the help of the Social Justice Department and among them, nine were in Kerala. 109 of the 1,720 de-addiction centers functioning with the financial assistance of the Department of Social Justice are also in Kerala,'' he said.

Stressing that schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Mudra, Ujjawala, Ayushaman Bharat and PM Awas Yojana were acting as catalysts in changing the lives of people from all walks of life, the Union Minister said that the government was keen on implementing these schemes by adhering to the slogan 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'.

Talking about the implementation of various Central Government schemes in Kerala, Athawale said that under the Jan Dhan Yojana, 53.62 lakh bank accounts had been opened in the State.

''1.26 crore youths had been given loans under the PM Mudra scheme. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has benefited 3.41 lakh people. 1.13 lakh houses had been constructed in urban areas in the State through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,'' he said.

The Union Minister was here on a one-day visit to the State.

