US Domestic News Roundup: South Carolina congressional map deliberately hurt Black voters, judges rule; Biden lauds 'heroes' of Jan. 6 attacks on second anniversary and more

South Carolina congressional map deliberately hurt Black voters, judges rule

South Carolina's Republican-created congressional map deliberately split up Black neighborhoods in Charleston to diminish their voting power and must be redrawn, a three-judge federal panel ruled on Friday. The Republican-controlled legislature adopted the map last year after the 2020 U.S. Census as part of the once-a-decade redistricting process that all states complete.

Biden lauds 'heroes' of Jan. 6 attacks on second anniversary

President Joe Biden marked the second anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Friday by awarding the "Presidential Citizens Medal" to 14 people, some posthumously, who battled to defend America's democracy after the 2020 election. In a White House ceremony, Biden, a Democrat, described the violence that injured 140 police as "fueled by lies" and the people being honored as "heroes."

California storm leaves thousands without power, another 'atmospheric river' looms

Utility crews in northern California worked to restore power to tens of thousands of homes on Friday following two days of fierce winds and torrential rain, even as the region braced for another onslaught of stormy weather heading into the weekend. The next bout of heavy showers and gusty winds was expected to sweep the northwestern corner of California late on Friday and spread southward into the San Francisco Bay Area and central coast through Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Southern Oregon was also forecast to take a hit.

U.S. appeals court strikes down ban on bump stocks

A U.S. appeals court on Friday struck down a rule the Trump administration had adopted following a 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting that banned "bump stocks," devices that allow people to rapidly fire multiple rounds from semi-automatic guns. In a 13-3 decision, the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that despite "tremendous" public pressure to impose a ban, it was up to the U.S. Congress rather than the president to take action.

Analysis-Biden's new border plan undercuts campaign vow to restore asylum access

U.S. President Joe Biden's move this week to block migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border aims to reduce record crossings and shield him from Republican criticism but is a turn away from his campaign promise to restore access to asylum. Initial backlash to Biden's policy shift also signals it could be challenged in court, from both those who favor restricting immigration and advocates for asylum seekers.

Six-year-old boy shoots and gravely wounds teacher in Virginia school

A 6-year-old boy shot and wounded a teacher on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, police said, prompting consternation from local officials who vowed to find answers and prevent such an event from happening again. The injury to the teacher, a woman in her 30s, was considered life-threatening, though she had shown some improvement in the hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew told reporters.

Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's dream job could become a nightmare

Kevin McCarthy wakes up on Saturday morning with a long-held dream fulfilled: After a four-day standoff, he was elected speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming the most powerful member of the Republican Party. But that role could turn into a nightmare because it requires leading a caucus that strongly rejects leadership. Conservatives have regularly excoriated top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell for agreeing to compromises of any kind with Democrats and earlier this week rejected former President Donald Trump's call to quickly fall in line behind McCarthy.

Kevin McCarthy elected Republican U.S. House speaker, but at a cost

Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives early on Saturday, after making extensive concessions to a group of right-wing hardliners that raised questions about the party's ability to govern. The 57-year-old Californian suffered one final humiliation when Representative Matt Gaetz withheld his vote on the 14th ballot as midnight approached, prompting a scuffle in which fellow Republican Mike Rogers had to be physically pulled away.

Donald Trump ordered by judge to face New York fraud lawsuit

A New York judge on Friday said former U.S. President Donald Trump must face a lawsuit by the state's attorney general accusing him of fraudulently overvaluing his namesake real estate company's assets and his own net worth. Attorney General Letitia James had sued Trump, his adult children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka and the Trump Organization last September over an alleged scheme to inflate Trump's assets by billions of dollars through a decade of lies to banks and insurers, in what she called a "staggering" fraud.

U.S. House brawl over McCarthy raises worries about Republican governance

The bare-knuckle political fight among Republicans over Kevin McCarthy's run for speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives could signal trouble ahead when lawmakers need to agree on bigger issues, like addressing the nation's debt ceiling. Republicans captured a thin House majority in November's midterm elections, breaking the hold of President Joe Biden's Democrats on both chambers of Congress. But instead of moving quickly on their own priorities, a group of about 20 hardliners have prevented the House from getting started by forcing repeated leadership votes.

