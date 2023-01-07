Left Menu

'Congress baba' eating rice: Amit Shah attacks Bhupesh Baghel govt in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a visit to poll-bound Chhattisgarh, on Saturday took a potshot at Bhupesh Baghel government and said the Congress rule is looting the state.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 18:37 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Korba (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a visit to poll-bound Chhattisgarh, on Saturday took a potshot at Bhupesh Baghel government and said the Congress rule is looting the state. Shah arrived in Chhattisgarh's Korba on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting, Union Home Minister spoke about the work done by the central government in the last eight years. He said in the last four years, the Congress government cheated the people of Chhattisgarh.

Congress had stalled the statehood of Chhattisgarh. It was Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government that brought statehood to Chhattisgarh. BJP has made Chhattisgarh a developed state from a Bimaru state in 15 years. But who is looting Chhattisgarh? 'Chawal Baba' did the work of giving rice but the 'Congress baba' is eating rice." Shah said the elections are coming in the state but what are the achievements that the Bhupesh Baghel government will tell the people?

"During Bhupesh Baghel's tenure, the state is reeling under corruption. Crimes and cases of rape are increased,"he said Shah said the Modi government gave water and electricity to the country but the Congress government increased Naxalism.

"Before the 2024 elections, we will try to make the country free from Naxalism," he said. He said the development of Chhattisgarh is possible if a double-engine government is formed in the state.

Earlier on Saturday, Shah offered prayers at Mata Sarvamangala Temple in Korba district. Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh are slated to be held this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

