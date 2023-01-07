Left Menu

Nagaland MLA Imtiwapang Aier dies at 50

PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 07-01-2023 18:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 18:40 IST
Nagaland legislator and former assembly speaker Imtiwapang Aier died in Dimapur following a brief illness, his family said.

He was 50, and is survived by his wife and five children.

His mortal remains will be taken to Kohima, where a state send-off will be given on Sunday. The body will be then taken to his native village Sungratsu in Mokokchung district for burial.

Aier got elected to the assembly in 2013 from Impur constituency in Mokokchung district on a Congress ticket but he later jumped the ship to the then ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) and held the charge of parliamentary secretary for geology and mining.

He also served as the speaker of the assembly in 2016.

In 2018, he won the seat on an NPF ticket, but in April 2022, he and 20 other NPF legislators merged with the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

