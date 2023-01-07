J-K BJP chief lauds people for staying united after Rajouri terror attacks

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Saturday praised the people for remaining united in the aftermath of the terror attacks in Rajouri district, saying terrorism can be defeated only by standing together.

Six people were killed and several others injured when terrorists attacked Dhangri village in Rajouri early this month.

While four persons were killed in terrorist firing on January 1, two cousins lost their lives in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which went off in the village the next morning.

''People, irrespective of their religion, protested across Jammu including Pir Panjal (Poonch and Rajouri districts), Chenab valley region (Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban) and Reasi against the barbaric act of terrorists,” Raina said.

''The bloodshed by terrorists is a conspiracy to incite communal tension,” he added.

The way people stood together and foiled the terrorists’ nefarious designs, terrorism will be uprooted from Jammu and Kashmir soon, Raina said addressing a public meeting in remote Potha village in Rajouri.

The BJP leader said terrorists are cowards and they have no guts to fight with the security forces openly.

''We have to remain alert as the terrorists are carrying out targeted attacks to divide us,'' he said.

Raina expressed satisfaction over the unity shown by the people and their strong will to fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

