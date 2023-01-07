"Corruption, crime, rape cases increased during Bhagel govt in Chhattisgarh": Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 7 (ANI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday claimed that the Congress government has given "corruption, crime and rape" to the people while the BJP had made Chhattisgarh into a developed state during its 15 years rule. The Congress formed the government under Bhupesh Baghel after the 2018 assembly election, ending the 15-year rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"It is my good fortune that I have come to Ram's 'Nanihal' today...Elections are again coming in 2023. We have many things to tell to people but what have you done? People of Korba will ask, Bhupesh ji, what have you done? It is not that Bhupesh government did nothing, he did corruption in the state, increased rape, increased crime," Shah said He said Chhattisgarh was formed when the BJP government came at the Centre.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave the people of Chhattisgarh their state. I have come to ask Congress who is looting Chhattisgarh. BJP has made Chhattisgarh a developed state from a 'Bimaru' state in 15 years," he said, asking Congress what it had done for the state. The Union Home Minister enumerated the works of the central government.

"Corona vaccines were given free of cost. The Modi government gave water, and electricity to the country. But during the Congress regime, Naxalism increased in the country," Shah said, adding BJP will work to end Naxalism in the country. Shah asked, "Chief Minister Baghel what have you done for the tribal society of Chhattisgarh?"

" Modi ji made Draupadi Murmu, the poor tribal daughter, President Draupadi Murmu. Today I have come to ask that nine thousand 236 crore rupees have been given to Chhattisgarh. What did Bhupesh ji do with that money? Where did this money go?, " he asked. That money has gone into corruption, he alleged. People have seen houses of Congress leaders before the formation of the Bhupesh government. But "Now Audi car is parked outside their houses. Three-storey houses of Congress leaders have been built," he alleged.

Shah said the Chhattisgarh people want Modi ji to become the Prime Minister again in 2024. "Before that, a BJP government will have to be formed in Chhattisgarh in 2023. Then Chhattisgarh will have a double-engine government," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)