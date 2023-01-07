Left Menu

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention: Indore all set to host 17th edition from Sunday

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-01-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 20:24 IST
Mukesh Gupta, who raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', said he and 600 others from United Arab Emirates immediately felt at home in MP's commercial capital.
The first 'Pravasi Bharatiya Divas' convention in physical mode since 2019 will be held in Indore in Madhya Pradesh from Sunday, an official said.

The 17th edition of the PBD convention, which will take place over three days under the theme 'Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal', will see more than 3,500 members from 70 nations taking part, he said.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated on January 9 to mark the arrival of Gandhiji in Mumbai from South Africa on that day in 1915, while the PBD convention, since 2015, is organised every two years to mark the contribution of overseas Indian community to the development of the nation.

The 16th PBD convention was held in virtual mode in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants who started arriving here on Saturday said they were overwhelmed by the reception they had received.

Mukesh Gupta, who raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', said he and 600 others from United Arab Emirates immediately felt at home in MP's commercial capital.

''I never thought I would get such a warm welcome on my arrival in Indore,'' said Gurmeet Sachu from Mauritius.

The Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be inaugurated on Sunday in partnership with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, with Australian Member of Parliament Zaneta Mascarenhas being the guest of honour, officials said.

The PBD convention will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, they said, adding Cooperative Republic of Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest and Republic of Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi will be the guest of honour.

''A commemorative postal stamp with the theme 'Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen' will be released to underline the importance of safe, legal, orderly and skilled migration. The PM will also inaugurate the first-ever digital PBD Exhibition on the theme 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle','' an official said.

In view of India's ongoing presidency of the G20, a special Town Hall will also be organised on January 9, he said.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

''On January 10, President Droupadi Murmu will confer Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023 and preside over the valedictory session. The PBD convention will have five thematic plenary sessions,'' the official added.

