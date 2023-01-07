Left Menu

Mumbai: Crosses in church's cemetery vandalized

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-01-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 20:37 IST
Mumbai: Crosses in church's cemetery vandalized
  • Country:
  • India

Crosses in a cemetery attached to a church in suburban Mahim were vandalised by an unidentified person, police said on Saturday.

Employees of St Michael's Church found in the morning that at least 18 crosses were broken, a police official said.

“It is with sadness we would like to inform that a miscreant entered our church premises in the morning and vandalised about 18 crosses in the cemetery,'' the church said in a statement.

The police have assured that they will arrest the culprit and take appropriate legal action, it added.

Mahim Police registered a First Information Report under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are examining the CCTV footage from the church premises, the police official said.

Reacting to the incident, the Nationalist Congress Party’s national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said it seemed like a ''deliberate attempt to pressurise and disturb the peace- loving Catholic community in Mumbai.'' “News of graves and crosses vandalised at the St Michael's Church graveyard in Mahim, Mumbai is very disturbing. This incident happening immediately after the temporary withdrawal of land acquisition notice to St Peter's church, Bandra raises many doubts,” he tweeted.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai police must take immediate cognisance of this issue, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug; Netherlands to require negative COVID test from China travellers and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug; Nethe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023