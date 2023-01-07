Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Cong slams Shah for crime, corruption remarks against Baghel govt at Korba rally

The Congress slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for claiming on Saturday that the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh had made progress only in the rising number of crimes against women as well as corruption.Shah was speaking at a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Korba, some 215 kilometres from here, earlier in the day.Hitting back, Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state Congress communication wing, said, Union Minister Shah has insulted the mothers and sisters of Chhattisgarh by making false statements during his speech in Korba.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-01-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 20:47 IST
Chhattisgarh Cong slams Shah for crime, corruption remarks against Baghel govt at Korba rally
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for claiming on Saturday that the Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh had made progress only in the rising number of crimes against women as well as corruption.

Shah was speaking at a Bharatiya Janata Party rally in Korba, some 215 kilometres from here, earlier in the day.

Hitting back, Sushil Anand Shukla, head of the state Congress' communication wing, said, ''Union Minister Shah has insulted the mothers and sisters of Chhattisgarh by making false statements during his speech in Korba. Shah said cases of rape have increased in the state but the NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) data released by his own department shows rape cases have halved after the Congress was elected to power.'' ''The state has reported a decline of 80 per cent in the incidents of Naxalite violence. How can a person occupying such an important post lie,'' Shukla asked.

Later, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Shah at Raipur airport and discussed issues pertaining to the development of the state, officials said.

Baghel tweeted pictures of him meeting Shah at Swami Vivekananda Airport here and offering him products prepared from millets and an artefact based on the culture of Chhattisgarh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug; Netherlands to require negative COVID test from China travellers and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug; Nethe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023