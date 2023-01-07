Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION DEL36 LDALL AIR INDIA Peeing episode: Accused arrested, Air India CEO apologises for incident; crew, pilot de-rostered New Delhi/Bengaluru: The man who allegedly urinated on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight was arrested Saturday while the carrier's CEO issued an apology over handling of the incident and said four cabin crew and a pilot have been de-rostered and the policy of serving alcohol on flights is being reviewed.

DEL42 AYUSHMAN BHARAT-MANDAVIYA-LD ODISHA Health minister Mandaviya urges Odisha govt to implement Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme in state New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday urged the Odisha government to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the state so that beneficiaries can avail benefits of cashless hospitalisation.

DEL40 HR-CONG-2NDLD YATRA-RAMESH Bharat Jodo Yatra not taken out to project Rahul Gandhi as PM face: Jairam Ramesh Karnal (Hry): Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said the Bharat Jodo Yatra has not been organised to project Rahul Gandhi as a prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, asserting that the foot march has nothing to do with elections.

BOM13 CG-SHAH-LD NAXALISM Govt aiming to make country free of Naxalism before 2024 elections: Shah Korba (C'garh): Naxalite violence has declined over the last decade and efforts are on to rid the country of the Naxal menace before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

MDS7 KA-CM-CABINET EXPANSION Cabinet expansion soon: Karnataka CM Bommai Chitradurga (K'taka): Amid mounting pressure from party MLAs seeking ministerial position, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the state Cabinet expansion would take place soon.

DEL41 NIA-PFI MEMBERS-CHARGESHEET Four PFI members chargesheeted by NIA in Bihar Patna, Jan 7 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against four members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in a case related to ''unlawful and anti-national'' activities by the banned group in Bihar, an official said.

DEL39 PB-2NDLD MINISTER AAP MLA Balbir Singh sworn in as Punjab Cabinet minister Chandigarh: Senior AAP leader and Patiala Rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh was on Saturday sworn in as the new Punjab Cabinet minister, shortly after Fauja Singh Sarari tendered his resignation following a controversy over an audio clip. CAL16 WB-CENTRAL TEAM-VISIT Central teams in Bengal to look into allegations of irregularities in PMAY; TMC-BJP lock horns Kolkata: A central team, looking into allegations of irregularities in the allotment of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in West Bengal, Saturday visited some villages in Malda district, amidst a slugfest between rivals TMC and BJP. BUSINESS DEL34 BIZ-LD PRESIDENT-DIGITAL India should strive to become hub of software products, focus on democratising govt data: President Murmu New Delhi: After proving its prowess in the field of software, India should strive to become a hub for software products, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday.

LEGAL LGD14 DL-COURT-RIOTS-ACQUITTAL 2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits nine in rioting-arson case New Delhi: A court here on Saturday acquitted nine people accused of rioting and arson during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, giving them the ''benefit of doubt''.

LGD10 DL- COURT-KANJHAWALA ACCIDENT-BAIL Kanjhawala accident case: Court grants bail to man accused of shielding accused New Delhi: A court here on Saturday granted bail to Ankush Khanna who allegedly shielded the accused involved in the Kanjhawala accident case.

FOREIGN FGN24 US LDALL MCCARTHY Republican Kevin McCarthy elected as House Speaker in 15th attempt Washington: Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected as the new speaker of the US House of Representatives in a dramatic post-midnight ballot on Saturday, after days of intense negotiations and a series of humiliating defeats to finally capture the gavel on a historic 15th attempt.

