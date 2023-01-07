Left Menu

Himachal Cabinet to be expanded on Sunday: Raj Bhawan sources

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-01-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 21:19 IST
The much awaited expansion of the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet will take place on Sunday, according to Raj Bhawan sources.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers would take place at the Raj Bhawan on January 8 at 10 am, the sources said on Saturday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu earlier in the day said he has handed over the list of probables for induction in his ministry to the Congress high command for approval.

Cabinet expansion is possible on Sunday or later, he had told reporters here after returning from Delhi where he held deliberations with top party leaders on the issue.

There has been much speculation over the names of new ministers since Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri took oath nearly a month ago following the Congress' win in the assembly election.

The list has been handed over to the high command and expansion would be done only after it is cleared by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sukhu said.

There are 10 vacancies in the cabinet as the total number of ministers, including the chief minister and deputy chief minister, in Himachal Pradesh cannot exceed 12.

