PM Modi stresses on working to improve people's lives, strengthening India's development trajectory

The second national conference of chief secretaries concluded on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising on working to improve the lives of people and strengthening Indias development trajectory.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 21:33 IST
PM Modi stresses on working to improve people's lives, strengthening India's development trajectory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The second national conference of chief secretaries concluded on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising on working to improve the lives of people and strengthening India's development trajectory.

''Over the last two days, we have been witnessing extensive discussions at the chief secretaries conference in Delhi. During my remarks today, emphasised on a wide range of subjects which can further improve the lives of people and strengthen India's development trajectory,'' he tweeted. The chief secretaries conference, which started from January 5, was aimed at rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with states in coordination, the government has said.

Modi chaired the conference in the last two days.

