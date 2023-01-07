BJP stage sit-in at Mahatma Gandhi memorial against MCD House ruckus

The Delhi BJP on Saturday staged a sit-in near the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat here over alleged ruckus created by AAP councilors in a meeting of the municipal corporation, and demanded the formation of a committee to probe the issue.

The party said action should be take against 13 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs nominated to the House of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for allegedly instigating the ruckus and ''assault'' on BJP councilors.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva urged Lt Governor V K Saxena to form a committee to inquire into the violence in the MCD House on Friday.

The AAP councilors had protested against the oath of aldermen in the meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi(MCD) House that escalated into a ruckus, leaving several persons injured.

''It was a very shameful day in the history of democracy as the uncontrolled councilors of Aam Aadmi Party misbehaved in the MCD House meeting and the AAP MLAs provoked them,'' Sachdeva charged.

''The AAP councilors hurled chairs, snatched the mike from the presiding officer, climbed on the tables and abused others, showing what kind of politics the Aam Aadmi Party is doing,'' he claimed. The BJP leaders including MPs Harsh Vardhan and Ramesh Bidhuri slammed the AAP saying ''hooliganism by its councilors in the MCD meeting on Friday showed its anarchic face''.

''Kejriwal, invoking Mahatma Gandhi, formed the Aam Aadmi Party. Gandhi's soul must be anguished by what AAP councilors did in the MCD House,'' Bidhuri said.

The MCD House meeting was adjourned due to the ruckus, and election to the post of mayor and deputy mayor as well as members of standing committee of the civic body could not be held. The BJP and AAP accused each other of assaulting their councillors in the scuffle on Friday, with the AAP alleging that the BJP made the alderman take oath first to get them voting rights for the election to Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramveer Singh Bidhuri alleged all the councilors and 13 MLAs of AAP ''disrespected'' the Constitution written by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor wrote a letter to the LG demanding suspension of 13 nominated MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party from the next three meetings of MCD House under Section 79 of Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)