Ruckus in MCD: BJP protests against AAP near Raj Ghat, Kejriwal's party outside LG house

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI) The BJP is protested near Raj Ghat on Saturday against AAP's "hooliganism", a day after a ruckus during Delhi Mayor polls whereas Aam Aadmi Party was also found doing the same outside the LG's House alleging "unconstitutional" appointment of Presiding Officer in the MCD. The MCD House was adjourned yesterday after the ruckus and clash at the Civic Centre for the order in which to take oath before the commencement of the election to determine Delhi's mayor, deputy mayor and other leaders on Friday.

BJP and AAP councillors clashed and raised slogans against each other before the commencement of the polls. Marshals had to make their presence felt as several councillors were injured in the process.

BJP has claimed that its councillors Inder Kaur, Anita Deoli and Kamaljeet Sherawat sustained injuries during the protest while AAP took to social media to list its injured. A huge ruckus was witnessed at the Civic Centre, before the commencement of voting for the Delhi mayor elections, over the swearing-in of nominated councillors.

High drama ensued in the house for over an hour as Delhi was all set to elect its first single mayor in 10 years after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was unified last year. High pitched ruckus was heard in the MCD House as the presiding officer invited alderman Manoj Kumar to take oath first. The presiding officer, MCD commissioner and other officials left the House after the ruckus.

Aam Aadmi Party, which won the MCD polls, with 134 seats has fielded two candidates - Shelly Oberoi along with Ashu Thakur. While Rekha Gupta, a three-term councillor from Shalimar Bagh, is the BJP's nominee for the mayor poll. BJP MPs Dr Harsh Vardhan and Gautam Gambhir along with Pravesh Verma and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri were present during the proceedings of the house.

The AAP, which ended the 15-year-long reign of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the MCD polls held on December 4, has cried foul play over Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's decision to appoint BJP councillor Satya Sharma as the presiding officer of MCD and 10 aldermen to the civic body. As the House was adjourned over the ruckus, the LG House issued a clarification and said that any attempts to deviate from the decision or create confusion regarding it by the Aam Aadmi Party are nothing but its characteristic politics of deceit, blatant lies and deliberate attempts at misleading.

Along with the post of mayor and deputy mayor, the standing committee members will also be elected. Seven candidates are in the fray for six posts on the Standing Committee.

Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Amil Malik, Raminder Kaur, Mohini Jeenwal and Sarika Chowdhary while BJP has Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Gajendra Daral and Pankaj Luthra as its candidates for the Standing Committee. Along with this, 7 Lok Sabha MPs of Delhi, 3 Rajya Sabha MPs and 14 MLAs among the nominated people, who have been made on the consent of the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, will also take part in the voting.

The AAP has named Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar as the contenders for the deputy mayor's post, who have been pitted against Ram Nagar councillor Kamal Bagri. (ANI)

