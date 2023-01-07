Left Menu

BJP's Dilip Ghosh faces 'go back' slogans outside temple, blames TMC

The way Dilip Ghosh has been behaving in recent times -- his statement on central funds, his comment to tie TMC leaders to trees -- have angered people, the minister claimed.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-01-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 22:20 IST
BJP's Dilip Ghosh faces 'go back' slogans outside temple, blames TMC
Image Credit: Twitter(@DilipGhoshBJP)
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh faced protests during his visit to a temple in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

Ghosh, the BJP's national vice-president, visited Loknath Dham in Chakla in Deganga block, and while he was coming out of the temple, some people started shouting 'go back', targetting him.

''I don't give much importance to such acts of frustration. TMC is scared as all their misdeeds are getting exposed, and leaders are being jailed for corruption. The more they get panicky, they will do such things,'' he told PTI.

The state government did not arrange any security other than deploying a few civic volunteers at the temple, said the Lok Sabha MP.

Police said they managed to disperse those raising the slogans and Ghosh left the area.

State Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick said TMC was not involved in the incident, and it was an outpour of people's anger.

''TMC does not believe in this kind of politics. The way Dilip Ghosh has been behaving in recent times -- his statement on central funds, his comment to tie TMC leaders to trees -- have angered people,'' the minister claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug; Netherlands to require negative COVID test from China travellers and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug; Nethe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023