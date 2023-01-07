BJP's Dilip Ghosh faces 'go back' slogans outside temple, blames TMC

Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh faced protests during his visit to a temple in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

Ghosh, the BJP's national vice-president, visited Loknath Dham in Chakla in Deganga block, and while he was coming out of the temple, some people started shouting 'go back', targetting him.

''I don't give much importance to such acts of frustration. TMC is scared as all their misdeeds are getting exposed, and leaders are being jailed for corruption. The more they get panicky, they will do such things,'' he told PTI.

The state government did not arrange any security other than deploying a few civic volunteers at the temple, said the Lok Sabha MP.

Police said they managed to disperse those raising the slogans and Ghosh left the area.

State Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick said TMC was not involved in the incident, and it was an outpour of people's anger.

''TMC does not believe in this kind of politics. The way Dilip Ghosh has been behaving in recent times -- his statement on central funds, his comment to tie TMC leaders to trees -- have angered people,'' the minister claimed.

