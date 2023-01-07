Left Menu

Siddaramaiah slams Bommai govt for rejection of Karnataka's tableau by Centre for R-Day parade

After 13 years, the Karnataka tableau depicting the state's culture will not get a chance to feature in the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2023 23:06 IST
Siddaramaiah slams Bommai govt for rejection of Karnataka's tableau by Centre for R-Day parade
Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Basavaraj Bommai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Saturday lambasted Basavaraj Bommai government for the rejection of the state's tableau by the Centre for Republic Day parade in the national capital. In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said, "It is unfortunate to know that Karnataka will not be participating in the Republic Day parade this year. Rejection of Karnataka's tableaux reflects how serious Karnataka BJP is about upholding the pride of our state."

The Congress leader alleged that the Bommai government was busy in collecting 40 per cent commission and looting the state resources. "Incapable and weak BS Bommai and his cabinet ministers are worried about looting government resources through 40 per cent commission. Had they put in a little more thought in designing the theme, Karnataka could have presented its tableaux on Republic Day," the former chief minister said.

"Karnataka BJP leaders are known for only making noise in our state, but are cowards in front of their high command. State BJP government has pledged our pride to accommodate the interests of their high command. Did any of the BJP MPs raise objections for rejecting our tableaux?" he added. After 13 years, the Karnataka tableau depicting the state's culture will not get a chance to feature in the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in the national capital.

Notably, the central government rejected Karnataka's theme to be displayed during Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy trial; Former astronaut Cunningham, member of first crewed Apollo flight, dies at age 90 and more

Science News Roundup: Graphite Bio pauses early-stage blood disease therapy ...

 Global
3
Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

Wild elephant attacks man in Kerala

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug; Netherlands to require negative COVID test from China travellers and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug; Nethe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023