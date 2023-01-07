Punjab: Officer held for 'misusing post', oppn parties claim arrest made at cremation ground

Left Menu

The Vigilance Bureau Saturday said it has arrested S P Singh, the executive director of the Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation PSIEC, who was booked for allegedly conniving with other officials of the corporation to provide undue benefit to a realtor firm.The Opposition parties slammed the AAP government in the state, claiming Singh was arrested from the cremation ground in Mohali when he was performing the last rites of his father and veteran journalist N S Parwana.Earlier in the day, several political leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar condoled Parwanas demise.

The Vigilance Bureau Saturday said it has arrested S P Singh, the executive director of the Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation (PSIEC), who was booked for allegedly conniving with other officials of the corporation to provide undue benefit to a realtor firm.

The Opposition parties slammed the AAP government in the state, claiming Singh was arrested from the cremation ground in Mohali when he was performing the last rites of his father and veteran journalist N S Parwana.

Earlier in the day, several political leaders, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar condoled Parwana's demise. Khattar was present at Parwana's cremation.

A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson said Singh had been booked for allegedly conniving with other officials of the PSIEC in the case of transferring an industrial plot in violation of norms and causing huge loss to the state exchequer. He would be produced before a court here on Sunday, the spokesperson said.

''Highly insensitive and cruel to arrest a son when he was cremating his father. The SAD condemns the AAP government for interfering in the last rites of veteran journalist N S Parwana and arresting his son from the cremation ground,'' Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said in a tweet.

Punjab Vigilance Bureau had recently registered a case against former minister Sunder Sham Arora, an IAS officer and 10 other government officials for allegedly transferring an industrial plot to a realtor firm and allowing it to establish a township by cutting plots in violation of norms.

