Soccer-Former Cameroon, PSG midfielder M'bami dies aged 40

Former Cameroon and Paris St Germain midfielder Modeste M'bami died on Saturday aged 40 after a heart attack, the Ligue 1 club said as they offered their condolences to his family. M'bami played for several French clubs, including PSG and Olympique de Marseille. He won the Coupe de France with PSG in 2004 and 2006.

M'bami scored three goals in 37 appearances for Cameroon and was part of the squad that won gold at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. He also played in Spain, China and Saudi Arabia before retiring in 2016 following a short spell at Le Havre.

"Paris Saint-Germain is in mourning. Modeste M'bami has passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack," the club said in a statement. "Paris Saint-Germain offers heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

