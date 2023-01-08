Left Menu

Soccer-Former Cameroon, PSG midfielder M'bami dies aged 40

Former Cameroon and Paris St Germain midfielder Modeste M'bami died on Saturday aged 40 after a heart attack, the Ligue 1 club said as they offered their condolences to his family. Modeste M'bami has passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack," the club said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2023 02:28 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 02:28 IST
Soccer-Former Cameroon, PSG midfielder M'bami dies aged 40

Former Cameroon and Paris St Germain midfielder Modeste M'bami died on Saturday aged 40 after a heart attack, the Ligue 1 club said as they offered their condolences to his family. M'bami played for several French clubs, including PSG and Olympique de Marseille. He won the Coupe de France with PSG in 2004 and 2006.

M'bami scored three goals in 37 appearances for Cameroon and was part of the squad that won gold at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. He also played in Spain, China and Saudi Arabia before retiring in 2016 following a short spell at Le Havre.

"Paris Saint-Germain is in mourning. Modeste M'bami has passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack," the club said in a statement. "Paris Saint-Germain offers heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India
4
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023