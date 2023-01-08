Left Menu

Former governor of Bengal & Bihar Keshari Nath Tripathi dies

Former Governor of West Bengal, Bihar and two other states Keshari Nath Tripathi died at his Prayagraj home in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.Tripathi, a senior BJP leader, was 88.The veteran politician, who was a three-time speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly, was hospitalised for a fractured hand as well as old-age-related ailments and breathing issues, a party leader said.Tripathiji was in the ICU for a short while and his condition has improved following which he was brought home.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2023 10:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 10:58 IST
Former governor of Bengal & Bihar Keshari Nath Tripathi dies
  • Country:
  • India

Former Governor of West Bengal, Bihar and two other states Keshari Nath Tripathi died at his Prayagraj home in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Tripathi, a senior BJP leader, was 88.

The veteran politician, who was a three-time speaker of the UP Legislative Assembly, was hospitalised for a fractured hand as well as old-age-related ailments and breathing issues, a party leader said.

''Tripathiji was in the ICU for a short while and his condition has improved following which he was brought home. Today at around 5 AM he breathed his last,'' the official told PTI over the phone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his sorrow and described Tripathi as the key man in building the saffron party in UP.

''Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji was respected for his service and intellect. He was well versed in Constitutional matters. He played a key role in building BJP in UP and worked hard for the state’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' Modi tweeted.

Born on November 10, 1934, in Allahabad, Tripathi served as the Governor of West Bengal from July 2014 to July 2019. Before that, he also had additional charges for short stints as the Governor of Bihar, Meghalaya and Mizoram.

He was a member of the UP legislative assembly six times and was the Cabinet minister of institutional finance and sales tax in the state during the Janata Party regime from 1977 to 1979.

A poet and author, Tripathi had practised as a senior advocate at Allahabad High Court and was the BJP president in UP for some time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023