PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2023 10:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 10:58 IST
National news schedule for Sunday, January 8: NATIONAL -Pavan Varma, N K Singh and Sitaram Yechury at an event -Updates on Covid situation -Political developments and party briefings NCR -Story on cold wave, fog -BJP press conference -CM Kejriwal at Republic Day camp -Stories related to Kanjhawala case NORTH -Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to launch credit outreach programme, distribute loans to street vendors in Kota -Swearing in of new ministers in Himachal Pradesh -Rahul Gandhi's press conference in Kurukshetra -Sunday stories SOUTH -Story on mounting debt of Andhra Pradesh -Story on tussle between TN Governor and ruling DMK -Story on visa issue faced by Afghan national in Kerala West -International Kite Festival to be inaugurated in Ahmedabad -Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas to begin in indore -RSS General Secretary at an event

