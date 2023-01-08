Identity of diaspora derived from how closely it is connected to its roots: Jaishankar at Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the identity of a diaspora is very much derived from how closely it is connected to its roots and India's efforts have been to encourage easier exposure to its culture and traditions. Addressing the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) programme in Indore as part of the three-day PBD convention, Jaishankar said the youth living outside India have many more opportunities than before.

''It is a matter of pride for us that centres of faith are growing abroad and serve the purpose of inculcating values, promoting culture and nurturing traditions. I think the one in Abu Dhabi has attracted particular attention of the people,'' he said.

The minister said the identity of a diaspora is very much derived from how closely it is connected to its roots.

“Our efforts have been to encourage easier exposure (for diaspora) to the Indian culture and traditions. Many of our embassies, in fact most of them, offer yoga, dance and music classes and we have asked them to support and facilitate community functions and collective activities,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur and Australia's Member of Parliament Zaneta Mascarenhas also addressed the event.

Referring to Indore's famous food items, Jaishankar, Chouhan and Thakur requested the guests to visit the city's Sarafa Bazar and '56 Dukan' market areas which offer mouth-watering dishes to the people.

