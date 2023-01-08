Left Menu

Samajwadi Party leader held for making ‘indecent’ remarks on social media

A Samajwadi Part office bearer was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly making indecent and derogatory remarks on social media, police said.Angry over Manish Jagan Agarwals arrest, scores of Samajwadi Party workers gathered outside the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters here, demanding his immediate release.SP leader and former Leader of Opposition in UP Legislative Council Sunil Lathar told PTI that Agarwal is associated with the partys social media cell.Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too has reached the place.Assistant CP, Hazratganj, Arvind Kumar Verma told PTI, Manish Jagan Agarwal has been arrested for making indecent and derogatory remarks on social media.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-01-2023 13:17 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 13:17 IST
Samajwadi Party leader held for making ‘indecent’ remarks on social media
  • Country:
  • India

A Samajwadi Part office bearer was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly making indecent and derogatory remarks on social media, police said.

Angry over Manish Jagan Agarwal’s arrest, scores of Samajwadi Party workers gathered outside the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters here, demanding his immediate release.

SP leader and former Leader of Opposition in UP Legislative Council Sunil Lathar told PTI that Agarwal is associated with the party's social media cell.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav too has reached the place.

Assistant CP, Hazratganj, Arvind Kumar Verma told PTI, ''Manish Jagan Agarwal has been arrested for making indecent and derogatory remarks on social media. He was arrested on Sunday morning. A case was registered against him on January 4 under the IT Act.'' In a tweet in Hindi, the Samajwadi Party said, ''Honourable national president (of Samajwadi Party) Akhilesh Yadav has reached police headquarters, Lucknow. There is no responsible ('jimmedaar') person at the headquarters.'' The party's official Twitter handle also posted photographs of Yadav, SP leader Rajendra Chaudhary and others at the police headquarters.

SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary, who is also present at the place, told PTI, ''So far, no person has met us here (at the UP police headquarters). SP's national president Akhilesh Yadav is at the UP Police Headquarters. We are trying to ascertain the reason for which SP worker Manish Jagan Agarwal has been arrested.'' The party termed the arrest of Agarwal as ''condemnable'' and ''shameful'', demanding he be released immediately.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023