Following are the top stories at 1330 hours: DEL16 JOSHIMATH-PMO MEET PMO to hold high-level meeting on Joshimath crisis New Delhi: The Prime Minister's Office will hold a high-level meeting on the Joshimath crisis on Sunday afternoon amid alarm in the Uttarakhand region due to sinking of land and cracks in houses at several places.

DEL11 HP-LD CABINET Himachal Cabinet expansion: Seven ministers take oath Shimla: The four-week old Himachal Pradesh cabinet headed by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was expanded on Sunday with the induction of seven ministers, including Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

DEL 9 LD TRIPATHI Former Bengal and Bihar governor Keshari Nath Tripathi dies Prayagraj/Lucknow/Kolkata: Keshari Nath Tripathi, former governor of West Bengal, Bihar and two other states, died at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday. He was 88. DEL3 JK-LOC-LD TERRORISTS Two infiltrators shot dead along LoC in J-K’s Poonch: Army Jammu: Two heavily-armed terrorists were killed as Army troops foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Sunday.

BOM6 MP-PRAVASI BHARATIYA-JAISHANKAR Identity of diaspora derived from how closely it is connected to its roots: Jaishankar at Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Indore: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the identity of a diaspora is very much derived from how closely it is connected to its roots and India's efforts have been to encourage easier exposure to its culture and traditions. FGN2 VIRUS-CHINA-TRAVELLERS China welcomes first batch of international travellers following scrapping of quarantine norms Beijing: China on Sunday welcomed international travellers and returning residents without the need to quarantine for the first time in three years, even as infections surge after it scrapped its stringent zero-Covid policy.

By K J M Varma FGN3 US-AIRINDIA-CO-PASSENGER Urinating incident: Co-passenger says it was triggering to hear accused's father claim that incident did not happen New York: It was triggering to hear the father of an inebriated man who urinated on a female passenger in an Air India flight claim that the incident did not happen, a co-passenger has said, as he noted that the accused was incoherent and blamed the pilot for the inaction in dealing with the situation.

