Nitish condoles Keshri Nath Tripathi's death

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of former Bihar Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi.

In his condolence message, Kumar recalled that Tripathi had held the additional charge of Governor of Bihar twice and described his death as an irreparable loss to the country's society and polity.

During Tripathi's five years tenure as Governor of West Bengal from 2014-2019, the Governor's post in Bihar fell vacant twice, in 2014 and in 2017, and he was given the additional charge of the adjoining state on both occasions.

Tripathi died at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday. He was 88.

