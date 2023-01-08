Left Menu

Nitish condoles Keshri Nath Tripathi's death

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-01-2023 14:54 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 14:54 IST
Nitish condoles Keshri Nath Tripathi's death
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of former Bihar Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi.

In his condolence message, Kumar recalled that Tripathi had held the additional charge of Governor of Bihar twice and described his death as an irreparable loss to the country's society and polity.

During Tripathi's five years tenure as Governor of West Bengal from 2014-2019, the Governor's post in Bihar fell vacant twice, in 2014 and in 2017, and he was given the additional charge of the adjoining state on both occasions.

Tripathi died at his home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday. He was 88.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sample tube on Mars

Five down, five to go: NASA's Perseverance rover just dropped off another sa...

 Global
2
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to depart space station on Jan 9: Watch live

Global
3
Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Ingenuity completes Flight 38 on the Red Planet

 Global
4
German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

German tech firm SUSE expanding footprint in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023