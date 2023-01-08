Left Menu

Delhi prisons department transfers 19 DSPs, over 30 ASPs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 15:08 IST
The Delhi Prisons department has transferred 19 Deputy Superintendents and over 30 Assistant Superintendents, including the one who had complained against jailed minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain of ''intimidation and threat'', according to an official order.

''A total of 19 Deputy Superintendents, 35 Assistant Superintendents and three head warders were transferred,'' the order, which was issued on Saturday after the approval of Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal, said. Top officials of Tihar Jail here had accused jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Jain of ''threat and intimidation'' and lodged a complaint against him with the Director-General (Prisons), sources said.

An assistant superintendent, who was one of the complainants, is one of those who has been transferred.

The AAP government, in a statement, termed the allegations against Jain ''totally false and concocted'' and charged that BJP behind the move.

Sources said that the Additional Inspector General - Prisons (Tihar Jail), Superintendent of Jail No. 07 (SCJ-7), Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent and the Law Officer complained to the Director-General (Prisons) that Jain had been ''abusing them and threatening them with dire consequences once he gets out of the prison''.

