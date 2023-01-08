Left Menu

TMC worker found dead in Howrah

The body of a 42-year-old TMC worker was found in West Bengals Howrah district on Sunday, police said.Laltu Midya was missing since Saturday night.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2023 15:17 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 15:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 42-year-old TMC worker was found in West Bengal's Howrah district on Sunday, police said.

Laltu Midya was missing since Saturday night. His body was found in a pond near his house in Chatra Mollapara in Chandrapur area in the morning, they said.

Police said they have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating the death.

Midya's family alleged that he was killed by supporters of the CPI(M).

Hundreds of TMC supporters blocked the Amta-Ranihati road, demanding immediate arrest of those behind the death.

''Midya was a popular leader in the area and the CPI(M) became jittery about his influence among villagers. People are with us and not with them (CPIM),'' said Howrah-Madhya TMC MLA Arup Roy, also a state minister.

Dismissing the charges, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed that if Midya was murdered it was the result of TMC's factional feud.

''They (police) may name lakhs of our party members in the murder case and arrest us but it will not hide the truth. If he was murdered, it is nothing but a case of TMC's factional feud,'' he claimed.

