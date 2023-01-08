Maha: Man falls into creek in Thane; rescued by civic officials

A 20-year-old man was rescued after he fell into a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday morning, a civic official said. The incident took place around 9.30 am and the local firemen and the disaster management team were alerted, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The victim suffered injuries in the fall and has been admitted to Thane civil hospital, he said.

